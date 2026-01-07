WORLD
2 min read
Pakistan and Bangladesh discuss defence pact, JF-17 fighter jet sale
Islamabad and Dhaka are exploring a defence cooperation agreement that includes the sale of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets.
Pakistan and Bangladesh discuss defence pact, JF-17 fighter jet sale
FILE: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) JF-17 thunder fighter jet performs during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 23 2022. / Reuters
January 7, 2026

The air force chiefs of Pakistan and Bangladesh held talks on a potential pact covering the sale of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets to Dhaka, Pakistan's military said, as Islamabad widens its arms supply ambitions and beefs up ties with Bangladesh.

The talks in Islamabad come as Pakistan looks to capitalise on the success of its air force in the conflict with arch-foe India in May last year, the worst fighting in nearly three decades between the neighbours.

Pakistan's Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and Bangladesh counterpart Hasan Mahmood Khan had detailed talks on procurement of the JF-17 Thunder, a multi-role combat aircraft jointly developed with China, the military's press wing said.

Pakistan has also assured Bangladesh of the "fast-tracked delivery of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, along with a complete training and long-term support ecosystem," it added in Tuesday's statement.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan inks MoU with 'friendly country' for JF-17 fighter jets used in May skirmish with India

Warming relations

The talks signal improving ties as the South Asian nations have grown closer since massive protests in August 2024 drove then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee to India, shattering Dhaka's relationship with New Delhi.

"The visit underscored the strong historical ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh and reflected a shared resolve to deepen defence cooperation and build a long-term strategic partnership," the military said.

RECOMMENDED

In the wake of Hasina's ouster, Islamabad and Dhaka have resumed direct trade for the first time since the 1971 war that brought independence for Bangladesh, while their military officials have held several meetings.

Under an interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh is set for general elections on February 12 that could lead to a significant government role for a once-banned Bangladeshi party Jamaat-e-Islami, seen as being close to Pakistan.

RelatedTRT World - Why is Bangladesh seeking $4.5 billion in reparations from Pakistan?

Expanding weapons sales

The JF-17s have become the cornerstone of the Pakistani military's weapons development programme.

On Tuesday, Pakistan's defence minister said the success of its weapons industry could transform the country's economic outlook.

"Our aircraft have been tested, and we are receiving so many orders that Pakistan may not need the International Monetary Fund in six months," Khawaja Asif told broadcaster Geo News.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
Al Thani, Trump discuss de-escalation as US, Iran step up diplomacy
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
A father in Gaza searches rubble for his family's remains after Israeli air strike destroys home
US to deploy 200 troops to train Nigerian forces in fight against terrorists