France is planning a meeting of G7 finance ministers on the Middle East crisis, with central bankers also in attendance, the country's Economy and Finance Minister, Roland Lescure, said on Wednesday.

"I have spoken with various counterparts, in particular Scott Bessent, who is the US Treasury Secretary. And we agreed to hold a meeting which will take place at the beginning of next week," he told Franceinfo radio.

"We want to let a week go by to see how the conflict develops, how the markets evolve. We'll have the finance ministers and the central bank governors there as well."

France currently holds the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven advanced economies, which also includes Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

A first meeting of finance ministers under the French presidency was held on January 27.

Lescure said next week's meeting was expected to be an exchange of views.

"We're going to listen to what is coming up from the ground, from businesses, from economists in these different parts of the world," he added.

"The idea is to be able to discuss the state of the situation, so that we can assess any responses that might be needed, if we have to act.

"In a conflict which is currently a local conflict in one region but has global repercussions, it is obviously essential that we coordinate."

Fuel prices