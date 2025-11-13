CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
UN: 114 civilians killed in Israeli ceasefire breaches in Lebanon
UN rights office urges full respect for humanitarian law as attacks hit southern villages.
UN says 114 civilians killed in Israel’s ceasefire violations in Lebanon / AP
November 13, 2025

The UN human rights office said Israel's violations of the November 2024 ceasefire with Lebanon have resulted in the deaths of 114 civilians.

Spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan told Anadolu that the human rights office is monitoring Israeli air strikes on buildings in southern villages and noted that civilian deaths have continued to rise since the ceasefire began.

He stressed that the ongoing deadly impact on civilians "must stop immediately," saying that residents in the area have lived in instability and fear for more than two years.

He also called for urgent adherence to both the agreement to stop hostilities and international humanitarian law.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.

SOURCE:AA
By Staff Reporter
