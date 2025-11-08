AFRICA
Tanzania charges over 200 people with treason after election unrest
Tanzania police seek opposition leaders while hundreds appear in court for treason following election violence in Dar es Salaam.
Election violence in Tanzania reportedly left hundreds dead. / Reuters
November 8, 2025

Tanzania charged more than 200 people with treason, a lawyer and judicial sources told AFP, after days of election protests in which the opposition says hundreds were killed.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan won the October 29 poll with 98 percent of the vote, according to the electoral commission, but the opposition, which was barred from participating, has branded the election a "sham".

Violent protests broke out across the East African country on election day, with sources indicating hundreds — if not thousands — may have been killed.

At the same time, a days-long internet shutdown hampered the release of verified information.

Hundreds of people appeared in court on Friday in the economic hub of Dar es Salaam.

"All of these ladies and gentlemen, numbering more than 250 in total, were arraigned in three separate cases... and they're all charged with two sets of offences," lawyer Peter Kibatala told AFP on Friday.

"The first set of a sense of offence is a conspiracy to commit treason. And the second set of offences is treason itself," he said.

Judicial sources in the court told AFP they knew of at least 240 people charged.

Opposition party Chadema says at least 800 people were killed in the election violence. Diplomatic and security sources have backed that estimate, adding that there are credible reports that the numbers could reach thousands.

The authorities have so far declined to release any toll for dead or injured.

Police also said late Friday that they were looking for opposition party leaders -- including secretary general John Mnyika, his deputy Amani Golugwa, and spokesperson Brenda Rupia -- in connection with the violence.

"Following our investigations and evidence we gathered, we are looking for these 10 people to arrest them. We call on them to surrender to the police immediately," Tanzania police spokesperson David Misime said in a statement.

SOURCE:AFP
