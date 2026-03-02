Türkiye and Iran have mutually suspended day-trip passenger crossings at their shared border, Trade Minister Omer Bolat announced on Monday, as Israeli-US strikes continued against targets in Iran.

In a written statement, Bolat said that recent developments in the region — which have had global repercussions — were being closely monitored by Türkiye’s customs authorities. He stressed that the current situation at the main border gates between the two countries remained stable, with no extraordinary circumstances reported.

According to the minister, commercial freight traffic continues in a controlled and uninterrupted manner through the three principal crossings along the Türkiye–Iran border: Agri–Gurbulak, Van–Kapikoy and Hakkari–Esendere. Trade flows between the two sides are ongoing under coordinated supervision by the relevant administrative bodies.

However, both countries have agreed to suspend reciprocal day-trip passenger crossings until further notice. Bolat clarified that Iran continues to permit its own citizens to return home via Türkiye, while Türkiye is allowing its own nationals as well as third-country citizens to enter from Iran.

“All border crossings are being managed in close coordination with the Iranian authorities and our relevant institutions,” Bolat said, adding that procedures were continuing in a controlled and orderly fashion.