Bolat noted that contingency plans and action frameworks were being updated to respond swiftly to any change in circumstances.
Türkiye and Iran suspend day-trip border crossings as regional tensions escalate
Bolat stressed that the current situation at the main border gates between the two countries remained stable. / AA
March 2, 2026

Türkiye and Iran have mutually suspended day-trip passenger crossings at their shared border, Trade Minister Omer Bolat announced on Monday, as Israeli-US strikes continued against targets in Iran.

In a written statement, Bolat said that recent developments in the region — which have had global repercussions — were being closely monitored by Türkiye’s customs authorities. He stressed that the current situation at the main border gates between the two countries remained stable, with no extraordinary circumstances reported.

According to the minister, commercial freight traffic continues in a controlled and uninterrupted manner through the three principal crossings along the Türkiye–Iran border: Agri–Gurbulak, Van–Kapikoy and Hakkari–Esendere. Trade flows between the two sides are ongoing under coordinated supervision by the relevant administrative bodies.

However, both countries have agreed to suspend reciprocal day-trip passenger crossings until further notice. Bolat clarified that Iran continues to permit its own citizens to return home via Türkiye, while Türkiye is allowing its own nationals as well as third-country citizens to enter from Iran.

“All border crossings are being managed in close coordination with the Iranian authorities and our relevant institutions,” Bolat said, adding that procedures were continuing in a controlled and orderly fashion.

The Trade Ministry has also conducted assessments through its customs units regarding potential additional measures that could be implemented if required.

Preparations to strengthen coordination among public institutions and to enhance operational capacity on the ground have also been reviewed. Necessary arrangements have been completed, including personnel reinforcements and improvements to inspection infrastructure, he said.

“All our units remain on alert to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of border services and trade flows,” Bolat stated.

Reaffirming the ministry’s commitment, he added that authorities would continue to monitor developments closely and to take all necessary measures in full coordination with relevant institutions to guarantee secure, orderly and efficient crossings.

