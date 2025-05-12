The French presidency has responded to what it called a coordinated disinformation campaign involving a viral video that sparked claims that President Emmanuel Macron hid a cocaine pouch while travelling by train to Ukraine.

"When European unity becomes inconvenient, disinformation goes so far as to make a simple tissue look like drugs," the Elysee said on X on Sunday, denouncing the allegations.

The post referred to a short clip posted to social media showing Macron along with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the cabin of a train on an overnight journey from Poland to Ukraine.

Netizens speculated that Macron was concealing a bag of white powder with his hand as cameras entered the cabin, while claiming that Merz appeared to be holding a cocaine spoon.

French officials clarified that the item Macron was holding was entirely harmless, identified as nothing more than a tissue rolled into a ball, and said the video had been intentionally misrepresented to sow public mistrust.

French media also pushed back, saying Merz had a simple drink stirrer.

"This fake news is being spread by France’s enemies, both abroad and at home," the Elysee added. "We must remain vigilant against manipulation."