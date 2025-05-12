WORLD
France calls out fake drug use video as coordinated disinformation
Netizens had speculated that Macron was concealing a bag of white powder in his hand while claiming that the German Chancellor appeared to be holding a cocaine spoon.
France calls out fake drug use claims as foreign-led disinformation / AP
May 12, 2025

The French presidency has responded to what it called a coordinated disinformation campaign involving a viral video that sparked claims that President Emmanuel Macron hid a cocaine pouch while travelling by train to Ukraine.

"When European unity becomes inconvenient, disinformation goes so far as to make a simple tissue look like drugs," the Elysee said on X on Sunday, denouncing the allegations.

The post referred to a short clip posted to social media showing Macron along with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the cabin of a train on an overnight journey from Poland to Ukraine.

Netizens speculated that Macron was concealing a bag of white powder with his hand as cameras entered the cabin, while claiming that Merz appeared to be holding a cocaine spoon.

French officials clarified that the item Macron was holding was entirely harmless, identified as nothing more than a tissue rolled into a ball, and said the video had been intentionally misrepresented to sow public mistrust.

French media also pushed back, saying Merz had a simple drink stirrer.

"This fake news is being spread by France’s enemies, both abroad and at home," the Elysee added. "We must remain vigilant against manipulation."

The incident comes amid growing concern in France and across Europe about the increasing prevalence of foreign-led disinformation campaigns.

A recent report by the European Union’s External Action Service (EEAS) warned of "state and non-state actors spreading false narratives to destabilise democratic societies," with France repeatedly identified as a primary target.

The French government has also been on high alert following recent cyberattacks and influence operations attributed to hostile foreign actors.

In April 2023, Macron introduced a national strategy to combat information manipulation, calling it "a battle for our democracy".

The initiative included cooperation with tech platforms, support for independent journalism, and legal tools to counter malign influence.

SOURCE:AA
