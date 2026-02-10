WORLD
US vice president visits Azerbaijan after Armenia stop to push peace
The visit follows US President Donald Trump’s mediation last year of a peace agreement between rivals Baku and Yerevan, which have fought two wars over the Karabakh region, occupied by Armenia until liberated by Azerbaijan.
US Vice President JD Vance meets with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the Zagulba Presidential Residence in Baku, February 10, 2026. / Reuters
February 10, 2026

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Azerbaijan on Tuesday, a day after visiting Armenia on a regional trip aimed at consolidating a US-brokered peace process between the Caucasus neighbours.

On Monday, Vance held talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan and he is to meet Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

The visit is expected to advance a flagship transport communications project integrating the two countries into a new east-west trade route.

Azerbaijan recaptured Karabakh in a 2023 lightning offensive, ending three decades of occupation by Armenia-backed Armenian separatists.

At a White House summit in August 2025, Trump brokered an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan that saw the two countries commit to renouncing claims on each other's territory and refrain from using force.

Vance also said that the issue of Armenian separatist leaders imprisoned in Azerbaijan was "certainly going to come up" in talks with Azerbaijani leaders.

Road-and-rail corridor

Last week, a military court in Baku handed lengthy sentences, including life jail terms, to Armenian separatist leaders in a war crimes trial.

The US State Department said the visit would "advance President Donald Trump's peace efforts and promote the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP)".

The TRIPP is a proposed road-and-rail corridor designed to link Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave, cut off from the mainland by Armenian territory, while integrating the region into a wider east-west trade route connecting Central Asia and the Caspian basin to Europe.

Washington has presented the project as a confidence-building measure following decades of conflict between the two countries.

Azerbaijan sees the opening of regional communications as the main precondition for signing a comprehensive peace treaty with its rival.

SOURCE:AFP
