US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Azerbaijan on Tuesday, a day after visiting Armenia on a regional trip aimed at consolidating a US-brokered peace process between the Caucasus neighbours.

On Monday, Vance held talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan and he is to meet Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

The visit is expected to advance a flagship transport communications project integrating the two countries into a new east-west trade route.

Azerbaijan recaptured Karabakh in a 2023 lightning offensive, ending three decades of occupation by Armenia-backed Armenian separatists.

At a White House summit in August 2025, Trump brokered an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan that saw the two countries commit to renouncing claims on each other's territory and refrain from using force.

Vance also said that the issue of Armenian separatist leaders imprisoned in Azerbaijan was "certainly going to come up" in talks with Azerbaijani leaders.