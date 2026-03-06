The Turkish foreign ministry spokesperson has said that the government is assisting its citizens through missions in Middle Eastern countries affected by the war, which began with the joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran on Saturday.

Oncu Keceli said in a post on X on Friday that necessary measures are being taken to protect Turkish citizens in countries targeted by attacks in the region.

He emphasised that Türkiye's diplomatic missions abroad operate emergency hotlines 24/7, adding that citizens should closely follow announcements from Turkish diplomatic representations in countries where they are located.

Keceli noted that Turkish citizens can leave Iraq, Iran, Israel, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Oman, and Jordan via various transportation routes, with diplomatic missions in those countries advising on safe travel arrangements.

“There is currently no direct air connection from Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait to Türkiye, while flights from the United Arab Emirates to Türkiye are rare and only conducted under exceptional circumstances,” he added.