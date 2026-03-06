TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye taking steps to ensure citizens' safety in Mideast: ministry
Necessary measures are being taken to protect Turkish citizens in countries targeted by attacks in the region, said a Turkish foreign ministry spokesperson.
Türkiye taking steps to ensure citizens' safety in Mideast: ministry
Türkiye monitoring its citizens' safety in Middle Eastern countries amid war / AA
March 6, 2026

The Turkish foreign ministry spokesperson has said that the government is assisting its citizens through missions in Middle Eastern countries affected by the war, which began with the joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran on Saturday.

Oncu Keceli said in a post on X on Friday that necessary measures are being taken to protect Turkish citizens in countries targeted by attacks in the region.

He emphasised that Türkiye's diplomatic missions abroad operate emergency hotlines 24/7, adding that citizens should closely follow announcements from Turkish diplomatic representations in countries where they are located.

Keceli noted that Turkish citizens can leave Iraq, Iran, Israel, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Oman, and Jordan via various transportation routes, with diplomatic missions in those countries advising on safe travel arrangements.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye prolongs flight suspensions to several Middle East states amid regional conflict

“There is currently no direct air connection from Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait to Türkiye, while flights from the United Arab Emirates to Türkiye are rare and only conducted under exceptional circumstances,” he added.

RECOMMENDED

Efforts are under way to organise bus services to facilitate the overland transfer of Turkish citizens from the four countries to Saudi Arabia and Oman, from where they will be able to fly to Türkiye. However, the introduction of bus services is subject to local authorities' approval, he added.

Keceli stressed that conditions in the region are changing rapidly and urged Turkish citizens to follow the announcements of diplomatic missions in the countries where they are staying.

The statement came amid an ongoing Israeli-US offensive on Iran that has reportedly killed more than 1,000 people since Saturday, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Gulf countries, which are home to US assets.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye's Erdogan warns Middle East tensions at 'terrifying' level
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli military detains 16 Palestinians during raids across occupied West Bank
Interceptor shortage? South Korea, US discuss possible relocation of Patriot missiles to Middle East
Indonesia threatens to exit Trump's Gaza board if Palestinians don't benefit
US not able to provide enough missiles for Gulf states and Ukraine: EU
China warns war with Iran could spread regionally after Azerbaijan attack
Gutsy Sri Lanka wins praise as it refuses to abandon Iranian sailors in distress
New era in trade: Turkish goods to gain 'Made in EU' label under proposed industrial plan
Living in limbo: Myanmar, Afghan hopeful scholars mourn UK study visa ban
Tokyo urges Iran to release two detained Japanese nationals
Spain says appealing to Trump 'completely useless' as frustration in EU grows
Israel launches fresh air strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, orders evacuations
Trump says currently not considering US ground troop deployment in Iran war
US House rejects bid to curb Trump's Iran war powers
No free ride for India's rise as Trump official says US won't let India become rival like China
Trump on rising gas prices during Iran war: 'If they rise, they rise' — report