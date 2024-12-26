For the past several weeks, Dhaka has witnessed endless demonstrations, and although the intensity of such gatherings has decreased, the anger against India has been palpable.

Tensions in Dhaka are being exacerbated by two major issues – first, India’s decision to grant asylum to ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina; and second, a deluge of disinformation emanating from India, endorsed by its top politicians, and aimed at undermining Bangladesh’s interim government led by Nobel prize laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Bilateral ties worsened on December 2 when a group of Indian protesters stormed into the Bangladeshi diplomatic mission in the northeast Indian city of Agartala.

The Indian protest was triggered by Dhaka’s arrest of a Hindu monk Chinmoy Das on the grounds of disrespecting the national flag, an act that New Delhi viewed as part of systemic targeting of the country’s Hindu minority ever since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government was toppled by a popular revolt in August.

In return, Bangladesh’s interim government suspended all consular services at the Agartala mission and summoned the Indian envoy in Dhaka. The interim government even suggested holding anti-India demonstrations in the country.

The diplomatic rift comes in the backdrop of a series of grievances Bangladesh harbours against the regional power India. The two nations share a 4096-kilometre border, the world’s fifth-largest.

Since Hasina's ouster, India, under the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken an increasingly vocal stance on alleged minority rights abuses in Bangladesh, which the new caretaker government in Dhaka has repeatedly denied.

Modi and his Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar repeatedly called on the interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, to safeguard the country’s Hindu minority – a position in line with the Modi government’s portrayal of itself as the global guardian of Hinduism.

These calls have been perceived in Dhaka as condescending and hypocritical, given India’s contentious record on minority rights.

On December 10, a day after Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri raised concerns about the welfare of minorities in Bangladesh, Yunus’ press secretary Shafiqul Alam acknowledged that minorities, mainly Hindus, were indeed targeted in 88 incidents of violence between August and December. According to local rights group Ain O Shalish Kendra, at least seven Hindu temples have been desecrated between October and November.

But what rubbed the new leadership, as well as a large number of Bangladeshis, the wrong way was Indian politicians and media projecting a few dozen attacks against minorities as a carnage of sorts. Some prime-time news anchors even went as far as to claim thousands of attacks targeting Hindus had taken place.

This discord has impacted many aspects of India-Bangladesh relations. Cross-border travel has dipped. The number of flights and passengers travelling between Kolkata and Dhaka halved between July and November. Truckers have scaled down operations, resulting in shortages of food and other essentials.

But how did we come to this point?

The minority question

The Yunus-led government faced the challenge of curtailing a wave of violence against supporters of Hasina’s disgraced Awami League party, which included members of the country’s Hindu minority.

As India considered her a trustworthy ally in a region being lured away by its mightier rival China, New Delhi granted Hasina asylum despite her direct involvement in ordering the police and army to open fire and use coercive means to crush the popular uprising against her rule.

As a result, at least 800 people were killed in the police firing. Independent estimates have recorded the death toll exceeding the 800 mark. Throughout the crisis, no condemnation of the brutal crackdown came from India.

But New Delhi has not spared an opportunity to show its sympathy for the Hindu minority in Bangladesh while conveniently turning a blind eye to hundreds of killings that Hasina ordered in her last-ditch attempt to stay in power.

Yunus has been quite transparent in explaining the situation to the world. He acknowledged that sporadic violence did take place upon Hasina’s exit but maintained that the law and order situation improved soon after he took control of the country’s affairs while directing law enforcement to tighten the security measures to safeguard minority communities. So far over 70 people have been arrested for engaging in violence against minorities.

Yet, Indian media became replete with portraying a one-sided picture that overlooked New Delhi’s role in propping up an autocratic ruler who was widely hated in the country for more than two decades.

Speaking to the TRT World, Asif Mahmud, a youth leader during the summer protests against Hasina and currently an adviser in the Yunus administration, spoke critically of India’s Hindu-nationalist government’s close ties with the Awami League.

“They (the Indian government) are now even giving Hasina, who is accused of crimes against humanity, state facilities. That is why Bangladeshi people are angry with the Indian government’s stance,” he said.

A large number of Bangladeshis also find India’s stance hypocritical in light of motivated attacks against Indian Muslims that are commonplace and even enabled by members of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

“We demand Indian minorities’ safety,” read a poster carried by a Dhaka protester on a recent Friday.