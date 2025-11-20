Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani has dissolved parliament after two attempts to form a new government collapsed, paving the way for early elections expected at the end of December.

He signed the dissolution order on Thursday, following consultations with political party leaders, her office confirmed.

The move comes after successive prime ministerial nominees from the Self-Determination Movement (Vetevendosje) failed to secure majority support in the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo, also known as the Kuvendi, the unicameral legislature directly elected by the people every four years.

Albin Kurti, whose party won the most seats in the February 9 general election, saw his proposed government rejected in a confidence vote on October 26.

Osmani then handed the mandate to another senior Vetevendosje figure, Glauk Konjufca. His cabinet also failed to win parliamentary approval in a vote held on Wednesday.

The president is expected to set a date for snap elections shortly.

Kurti, who has served as prime minister since 2021, will remain in office in a caretaker capacity until a new government is formed.