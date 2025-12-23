Turkish national basketball player Alperen Sengun, a star centre for the Houston Rockets, is among the final 10 candidates for the Balkan Athlete of the Year award, organised for the 52nd time by the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

The traditional annual poll is decided by national news agencies from across the Balkans, with Anadolu Agency among the participating organisations.

Sengun earned his place on the shortlist after playing a key role in Türkiye’s run to the silver medal at the 2025 European Championship, further strengthening his profile as one of the region’s leading athletes.