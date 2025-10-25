China’s fourth-highest-ranked leader said on Saturday that achieving “reunification” with Taiwan through peaceful means was the best option for the people, Taiwan’s official Central News Agency reported.

Wang Huning, a Communist Party Politburo Standing Committee member in charge of dealing with Taiwan, said at an event in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the island’s “restoration” to Chinese rule that while China would fully consider Taiwan’s current circumstances, it would not tolerate any activities promoting Taiwanese independence, CNA reported.

China will take the lead in sharing the fruits of its development and progress with Taiwan’s people, he said at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, the outlet said in a story datelined Beijing. Chinese state media has not reported the event.

Taipei rejects China’s stance

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council said China was repeating the “same old message” and that China’s real aim was to “annex” Taiwan.

“The experience of Hong Kong has also demonstrated that ‘one country, two systems’ ultimately amounts to authoritarian rule by the Chinese Communist Party,” the council said.

The so-called development prospects under “unification” hold no appeal whatsoever for the people of Taiwan, it added.

Taiwan’s government is not formally marking the event, instead celebrating the anniversary of the 1949 Battle of Guningtou, when communist forces tried and failed to invade Kinmen island, held to this day by Taipei.