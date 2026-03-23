A new study has found a significant rise in emigration from Israel in recent years, particularly among highly skilled professionals, with doctors among the most affected groups, according to a report.
The Tel Aviv University study examined migration trends over the past 15 years, focusing on developments since 2023, including the impact of Israeli genocidal war in Gaza, judicial reforms, and public protests.
According to the findings, about 950 doctors left Israel in 2023 and 2024, or 510 when accounting for those who returned.
Two-thirds of those who left were graduates of Israeli medical schools, a higher proportion than in previous years.
The research draws on data from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics, Council for Higher Education, Health Ministry and Tax Authority, analysing trends in migration, education, licensing and income.
Slower return migration
The study estimates that around 100,000 Israelis left the country in 2023 and 2024 combined, roughly 50,000 each year, marking a shift after years of relative stability.
"Among the departees, we identified a significant and worrisome increase in doctors, PhD recipients and other academics, engineers and high earners," the researchers said.
They also noted that slower return migration is worsening the outflow of human capital.
The findings indicate that many departing doctors are experienced professionals.
"We found that there are more doctors leaving at the age of 40 or over … These are established doctors, with knowledge and experience," Ater said.
The study warned that continued increases could have serious economic consequences.
"Additional economic shocks — political, economic, or security-related — may well lead to a sharp and sudden uptick in the extent of emigration," the researchers said, warning the trend could pose "a very great risk to the country."