A new study has found a significant rise in emigration from Israel in recent years, particularly among highly skilled professionals, with doctors among the most affected groups, according to a report.

The Tel Aviv University study examined migration trends over the past 15 years, focusing on developments since 2023, including the impact of Israeli genocidal war in Gaza, judicial reforms, and public protests.

According to the findings, about 950 doctors left Israel in 2023 and 2024, or 510 when accounting for those who returned.

Two-thirds of those who left were graduates of Israeli medical schools, a higher proportion than in previous years.

The research draws on data from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics, Council for Higher Education, Health Ministry and Tax Authority, analysing trends in migration, education, licensing and income.

Slower return migration

The study estimates that around 100,000 Israelis left the country in 2023 and 2024 combined, roughly 50,000 each year, marking a shift after years of relative stability.