US mediator Jared Kushner and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have held talks on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire, as Washington intensified efforts to ensure the fragile truce endures.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, said Israel would enforce the ceasefire in Gaza as well as one in Lebanon with an "iron fist."

During the ongoing first stage, a series of prisoner and hostage exchanges took place over recent weeks.

Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump who helped broker the ceasefire, met Netanyahu in West Jerusalem on Monday as part of US efforts to stabilise the truce and lay the groundwork for its next phase.

Israeli government spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian said the two discussed the disarming of Hamas, the demilitarisation of Gaza, and plans for an international stabilisation force.

"Together the two discussed phase one, which we are currently still in, to bring our remaining hostages, and the future of phase two of this plan, which includes the disarming of Hamas, demilitarising Gaza and ensuring Hamas will have no role in the future of Gaza," Bedrosian said.

She added that phase two also includes the establishment of an international stabilisation force — a key element of Trump’s ceasefire plan.