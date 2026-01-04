The United States is ready to work with Venezuela's remaining leaders if they make "the right decision," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday after an audacious US operation removed the oil-rich country's president, Nicolas Maduro.

"We're going to judge everything by what they do, and we're going to see what they do," Rubio told CBS News' "Face the Nation."

"I do know this: that if they don't make the right decision, that the United States will retain multiple levers of leverage."

US commandos snatched Maduro from a compound in Caracas on Saturday in a risky operation involving jets, helicopters, warships and ground troops.

He is now in a New York detention cell awaiting a court appearance expected Monday on federal narcotrafficking and weapons charges.

Related TRT World - World reacts to US strikes on Venezuela and 'capture' of President Maduro

Rubio softens Trump rhetoric, opens door to engagement

Rubio appeared to significantly soften President Donald Trump's extraordinary statements on Saturday that the United States will "run" Venezuela and that he would not be afraid to put military "boots on the ground."

Instead, he made clear that Washington is ready to try working with Maduro's vice president and now acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, and the rest of the ousted leader's cabinet.

"We are going to see what happens moving forward," he said.