Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
The extension is aimed at supporting the US operation to evacuate detainees from Daesh terror group currently held in prisons run by the YPG terror group and transfer them to Iraq.
The announcement came hours after the Syrian government said a four-day truce with the YPG terror group had ended. / Reuters
January 24, 2026

Syria has extended a ceasefire with the YPG terror group by 15 days, the Defence Ministry said in a statement carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The ministry said on late Friday that the ceasefire will apply across all operational sectors of the Syrian Army and will take effect at 11 pm on January 24, 2026.

According to the statement, the extension is intended to support a US operation to evacuate detainees from Daesh terror group currently held in prisons run by the YPG terror group and transfer them to Iraq.

The announcement came hours after the Syrian government said a four-day truce with the YPG terror group had ended and that authorities were considering their next steps following the expiration of that agreement.

