Algerian institutions are officially abandoning French in favour of Arabic and English in their official and administrative documents and communications amid rising tensions with France.

In a statement on Thursday, the country's football federation said that it has instructed all its affiliated associations to "Arabise" their activities, correspondences, and communications.

The federation revealed an official letter dated May 7, signed by its Secretary-General Nazir Poznad, mandating to "Arabise" the minutes and reports of the disciplinary committees, referee appointments, and appeals committee, and to use Arabic as soon as possible in all correspondence with various bodies and partners.

The statement noted that the "Arabisation" will be fully implemented by the upcoming 2025-2026 sports season.

‘The right decision’

The move coincides with Algeria’s decision to switch the language of medical studies in universities from French to English, starting next academic year.