US President Donald Trump has dismissed at least three senior officials within his National Security Council after sitting down behind closed doors with a far-right media influencer, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

Laura Loomer urged Trump in an Oval Office meeting on Wednesday to terminate the individuals on claims they were disloyal to the president, according to multiple reports.

The terminated individuals include Brian Walsh, a director for intelligence; Thomas Boodry, senior director for legislative affairs and David Feith, senior director for technology and national security, CNN reported, citing anonymous officials.

It is unclear if additional staffers have been or will be fired after the sit-down, but Axios said as many as 10 people had been dismissed, citing an anonymous source.

Alex Wong, Trump's principal deputy national security adviser, has so far been spared, but could be ousted as soon as Thursday, CNN said.

The National Security Council declined to comment, saying it "doesn’t comment on personnel matters."