WORLD
2 min read
Trump fires several members of his National Security Council: US media reports
At least 3 senior officials terminated after president sits down with far-right media personality.
00:00
Trump fires several members of his National Security Council: US media reports
Laura Loomer walks as Donald Trump visits the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Company in Shanksville, PA, Sept. 11, 2024. [AP Photo/Matt Rourke] / AP
April 3, 2025

US President Donald Trump has dismissed at least three senior officials within his National Security Council after sitting down behind closed doors with a far-right media influencer, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

Laura Loomer urged Trump in an Oval Office meeting on Wednesday to terminate the individuals on claims they were disloyal to the president, according to multiple reports.

The terminated individuals include Brian Walsh, a director for intelligence; Thomas Boodry, senior director for legislative affairs and David Feith, senior director for technology and national security, CNN reported, citing anonymous officials.

It is unclear if additional staffers have been or will be fired after the sit-down, but Axios said as many as 10 people had been dismissed, citing an anonymous source.

Alex Wong, Trump's principal deputy national security adviser, has so far been spared, but could be ousted as soon as Thursday, CNN said.

The National Security Council declined to comment, saying it "doesn’t comment on personnel matters."

RECOMMENDED

Loomer said on X that she would not publicly comment on the contents of her meeting with Trump. "Out of respect for President @realDonaldTrump and the privacy of the Oval Office, I’m going to decline on divulging any details about my Oval Office meeting with President Trump. It was an honour to meet with President Trump and present him with my research findings," she said.

"I will continue working hard to support his agenda, and I will continue reiterating the importance of, and the necessity of STRONG VETTING, for the sake of protecting the President of the United States of America, and our national security," she added.

RelatedWho’s Mike Waltz, Trump’s nominee for national security advisor

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US proposes critical minerals trade bloc aimed at countering China in rare move with allies