TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers hold second call in 24 hours amid rising regional tensions
Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers underscore the importance of negotiations as a means of reducing regional tensions.
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers hold second call in 24 hours amid rising regional tensions
This composite file photo show Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers. / Reuters
January 14, 2026

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday discussed steps to reduce ongoing regional tensions.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, during a phone call, Fidan underscored the importance of negotiations as a means of reducing regional tensions.

The call followed an earlier phone conversation between the two foreign ministers on Tuesday, marking their second exchange within 24 hours.

RECOMMENDED

Iran has been rocked by waves of protests since last month, starting December 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions.

Demonstrations later spread to several other cities.

Government officials have accused the US and Israel of backing the "riots" and "terrorism".

There are no official casualty figures, but a US-based rights group, estimates that the death toll has reached more than 2,550, including security forces and protesters, with over 1,134 injured.

RelatedTRT World - Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ukraine grants temporary residency to foreign fighters
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025