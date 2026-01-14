Iran has been rocked by waves of protests since last month, starting December 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions.

Demonstrations later spread to several other cities.

Government officials have accused the US and Israel of backing the "riots" and "terrorism".



There are no official casualty figures, but a US-based rights group, estimates that the death toll has reached more than 2,550, including security forces and protesters, with over 1,134 injured.