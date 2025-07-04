Iran gave advance notice before launching a missile strike on a major US airbase in Qatar last month in response to US air strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear program, US President Donald Trump said on July 3.

“You know, they called me to tell me they have to take a shot at us. This was Iran, very respectful. That means they respect us,” he said during a rally in Iowa held as part of the year-long commemorations for the nation's 250th anniversary.



“Because we dropped 14 bombs, they said, ‘We’d like to take 14 shots at you.’ I said, 'Go ahead. I understand.”

Trump said that Iran also specified the exact timing of the attack on the Al-Udeid Air Base, which serves as the forward headquarters of US Central Command (CENTCOM) in the Middle East.

“They said where they’d do it. I said, ‘Good.’ We emptied the fort. It was a beautiful military base in Qatar,” he said.

'I said it was fine’

“They said, ‘Sir, one o’clock.’ I said it was fine.”