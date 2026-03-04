WAR ON IRAN
CIA station in Saudi Arabia struck by suspected Iranian drone — report
An internal alert at the US State Department says the CIA building in Saudi Arabia sustained structural damage, according to a report.
The attack came amid ongoing strikes in the Middle East following Saturday's US and Israeli attacks on Iran. / Reuters
15 hours ago

The Central Intelligence Agency's station at the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia was hit by a suspected Iranian drone, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters news agency.

There is no indication the station was the target, the source said on Tuesday.

According to a report by the Washington Post, an alert in the State Department said the building suffered structural damage.

The attack came amid ongoing strikes in the Middle East following Saturday's US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

The embassy, which is located in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, is among the US sites that have been hit so far in the attacks. Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry said the embassy was hit by two drones, which resulted in a limited fire and some material damage.

Washington's mission in the kingdom subsequently warned Americans to avoid the embassy until further notice "due to an attack" on the facility.

On Tuesday, it cancelled routine and emergency US citizen services appointments.

"There is a threat of imminent missile and UAV attacks over Dhahran. Do not come to the US Consulate," the mission said in a security alert.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
