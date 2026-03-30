The White House has said that a recent decision to allow a Russian oil tanker to deliver crude to Cuba does not represent a shift in US sanctions policy.

Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters there had been "no formal change in sanctions policy," saying the administration permitted the vessel to reach Cuba to address local humanitarian needs.

Asked whether more tankers could follow, she responded affirmatively, noting such decisions are being assessed individually.

She stressed that Washington reserves the right to seize vessels headed to Cuba if legally applicable, while also retaining the right to waive such seizures on a case-by-case basis.

Asked specifically whether Russian tankers had a green light going forward, Leavitt was unequivocal: "No, that's not what I said. It's a case-by-case basis."

On Mexico's reported exploration of resuming shipments to Cuba, she said there had been no change in sanctions policy.

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Oil shipments blockade