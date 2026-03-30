AMERICAS
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Greenlight for Russian oil tanker to reach Cuba 'not a policy change' — White House
The White House clarifies that the decision to allow a Russian tanker to deliver crude to Cuba is a "humanitarian" exception, not a formal shift in US sanctions policy.
Greenlight for Russian oil tanker to reach Cuba 'not a policy change' — White House
Washington is maintaining sanctions while allowing limited fuel deliveries to Cuba. / Reuters
16 hours ago

The White House has said that a recent decision to allow a Russian oil tanker to deliver crude to Cuba does not represent a shift in US sanctions policy.

Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters there had been "no formal change in sanctions policy," saying the administration permitted the vessel to reach Cuba to address local humanitarian needs.

Asked whether more tankers could follow, she responded affirmatively, noting such decisions are being assessed individually.

She stressed that Washington reserves the right to seize vessels headed to Cuba if legally applicable, while also retaining the right to waive such seizures on a case-by-case basis.

Asked specifically whether Russian tankers had a green light going forward, Leavitt was unequivocal: "No, that's not what I said. It's a case-by-case basis."

On Mexico's reported exploration of resuming shipments to Cuba, she said there had been no change in sanctions policy.

RelatedTRT World - Sheinbaum defends Mexico's right to supply oil to Cuba

Oil shipments blockade

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The United States has maintained a blockade on oil shipments to Cuba since January, threatening countries that send fuel to the island and, in one instance, escorting a tanker away from Cuban waters.

The Russian tanker is carrying an estimated 730,000 barrels of crude, enough to sustain Cuba for several weeks, according to reports.

The blockade has suffocated energy use in Cuba, leading to daily blackouts, severe gas shortages, soaring prices, and deteriorating medical care, according to the Times report.

Moscow said it had discussed the humanitarian shipment with Washington in advance.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia felt a responsibility to assist Cuba, describing the oil as necessary for the island's "life-support systems," including electricity generation and medical services.

"We are glad that this shipment of petroleum products has arrived on the island," he said.

RelatedTRT World - Russia pledges energy support to Cuba as fuel crisis worsens
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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