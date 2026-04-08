Iran has warned on that the US must choose between a ceasefire and "continued war via Israel," saying Washington "cannot have both."

"The Iran–US Ceasefire terms are clear and explicit: the US must choose—ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X on Wednesday.

"The world sees the massacres in Lebanon. The ball is in the US court, and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments."

Citing an informed source, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported earlier that Tehran will withdraw from the truce with the US if Israel continues to violate it through attacks on Lebanon.