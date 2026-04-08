WAR ON IRAN
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Iran to US: Choose ceasefire or war via Israel — cannot have both
"The ball is in the US court, and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments," says top diplomat.
Iran to US: Choose ceasefire or war via Israel — cannot have both
Araghchi says US must choose ceasefire or war via Israel, as Lebanon killings draw global scrutiny. / AP
17 hours ago

Iran has warned on that the US must choose between a ceasefire and "continued war via Israel," saying Washington "cannot have both."

"The Iran–US Ceasefire terms are clear and explicit: the US must choose—ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X on Wednesday.

"The world sees the massacres in Lebanon. The ball is in the US court, and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments."

Citing an informed source, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported earlier that Tehran will withdraw from the truce with the US if Israel continues to violate it through attacks on Lebanon.

RelatedTRT World - Death toll in Lebanon hits 254 in deadliest Israeli escalation
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The Israeli army said it struck more than 100 sites “within 10 minutes” across multiple areas in Beirut, the Beqaa Valley and southern Lebanon, in the “largest” coordinated strike since the start of the current offensive in Lebanon.

While simultaneously attacking Iran since February 28, Israel has carried out air strikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.

After Pakistani mediation, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, saying Tehran presented a “workable” 10-point proposal for negotiations.

The announcement came less than two hours before the expiration of a deadline Trump had repeatedly extended for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept an agreement or face “the destruction of an entire civilisation.”

RelatedTRT World - Iran could pull out of ceasefire if Israel keeps striking Lebanon: report
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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