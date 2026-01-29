Britain's Keir Starmer is the latest Western leader to thaw trade ties with China in a shift analysts say is driven by US tariff pressure and unease over Donald Trump's volatile policy playbook.

Most were making the trip for the first time in years to refresh their partnership with the world's second-largest economy.

"There is a veritable race among European heads of government to meet with (Chinese President) Xi Jinping," Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, director of the European Centre for International Political Economy, told AFP.

This is "driven by internal rivalry to secure investments and market access before the China-US summits in February and April", he said.

It's not just China looking more appealing these days: on Tuesday, India and the European Union announced a huge trade pact two decades in the making, a move to open new markets in the face of a strained status quo.

Vietnam and the European Union also committed to deeper cooperation on trade, technology and security.

India and other emerging markets, such as South America "are too small to sustain the world's most export-dependent economies, which are in Europe", Lee-Makiyama said.

So they have no choice but to turn to Beijing, despite concerns over its human rights record and accusations of economic coercion.

"Half of economic growth is generated by either the United States or China," Lee-Makiyama said, adding that "the United States is hardly opening up".

'No longer reliable'

Trump's unpredictable tariff onslaught signals that "the United States is no longer a reliable trading partner", said William Alan Reinsch at the Washington-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

For the new EU-India Free Trade Agreement, "you can argue that, ironically, Trump's policies have pushed it across the finish line" 20 years since negotiations began, Reinsch told AFP.

Starmer told Xi on Thursday it was "vital" to develop the two countries' relationship, with the Chinese leader also stressing the need for stronger ties in the face of geopolitical headwinds.