One killed, several injured in suicide bombing targeting police patrol in Syria's Aleppo
Attacker detonates explosive belt during inspection in Bab al-Faraj area, Syrian state media say
December 31, 2025

One police officer was killed, and several others were injured in a suicide bombing targeting a police patrol in Syria’s northern city of Aleppo, state media reported.

The attack took place in the Bab al-Faraj area, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

State-run Al-Ikhbariya TV, citing a security source, said the attacker detonated an explosive belt while being searched after raising suspicion.

Aleppo Governor Azam al-Gharib said the incident occurred as internal security forces were carrying out duties to secure New Year celebrations in the city.

According to al-Gharib, security personnel identified a suspected militant and moved to arrest him.

During the operation, one officer managed to physically restrain the suspect, at which point the attacker detonated the explosives.

