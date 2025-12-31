One police officer was killed, and several others were injured in a suicide bombing targeting a police patrol in Syria’s northern city of Aleppo, state media reported.
The attack took place in the Bab al-Faraj area, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).
State-run Al-Ikhbariya TV, citing a security source, said the attacker detonated an explosive belt while being searched after raising suspicion.
Aleppo Governor Azam al-Gharib said the incident occurred as internal security forces were carrying out duties to secure New Year celebrations in the city.
According to al-Gharib, security personnel identified a suspected militant and moved to arrest him.
During the operation, one officer managed to physically restrain the suspect, at which point the attacker detonated the explosives.