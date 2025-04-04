Israel has announced the launch of a new ground invasion in Gaza, with rescuers saying military attacks had killed at least 30 people across the Palestinian territory since dawn.

Israel has pushed since the collapse of a short-lived truce in the war with Hamas to seize territory in Gaza in what it has called a strategy to force the resistance members to free hostages still in captivity.

Simultaneously, Israel has escalated attacks on Lebanon and Syria, with a strike in the south Lebanese city of Sidon killing a Hamas commander along with his son, who was also a member of the group's armed wing.

In Gaza City, the Israeli military said ground troops had begun conducting strikes in the Shujaiya area "in order to expand the security zone".

Gaza's civil defence agency said that Israeli military attacks had killed at least 30 people in the Palestinian territory since dawn.

Multiple strikes

A single Israeli strike on Khan Younis killed at least 25 people, a medical source at the southern city's Nasser Hospital told AFP.