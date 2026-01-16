WORLD
2 min read
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
The two allies pledge closer defence coordination, from joint missile production to expanded drills near Japan’s southwest, as regional tensions with China intensify.
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
The agreement came after Japanese defence minister Shinjiro Koizumi met Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth in Washington, DC, Jan. 15 2026. / AP
January 16, 2026

Tokyo and Washington have agreed to boost joint production of defence equipment, including missiles, and expand their military presence in waters southwest of mainland Japan, as China ramps up pressure on its Asian neighbour.

The agreement came on Friday after Japanese defence minister Shinjiro Koizumi met Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth in Washington, where they also pledged to further cooperation on supply chains, including critical minerals.

Japan is embroiled in a heated diplomatic spat with China, triggered by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's suggestion in November that Japan could intervene militarily if China attacks Taiwan.

China, which regards the self-ruled island Taiwan as its own territory, reacted angrily, blocking exports to Japan of "dual-use" items with potential military applications, fuelling worries in Tokyo that Beijing could choke supplies of much-needed rare earths.

As the "security environment is rapidly growing severe" in Asia, "the two ministers confirmed the Japan-US alliance remains absolutely unwavering", the statement released by Tokyo's defence ministry said.

They agreed to further advance joint production of air-to-air missiles and surface-to-air interceptors.

RelatedTRT World - US, Japan join forces to secure future rare earth supplies

‘Hard-nosed realism’

The allies also agreed to work on the expansion of "more sophisticated and practical joint drills in various locations, including the Southwest region", the statement said.

RECOMMENDED

Beefing up defence around the so-called "Southwest" region, which includes areas such as the subtropical island of Okinawa, is one of Japan's top priorities.

Okinawa, home to the vast majority of American military bases in Japan, serves as a key US outpost to monitor China, the Taiwan Strait and the Korean peninsula, with both Tokyo and Washington stressing its strategic importance.

Tokyo has also been steadily increasing its military budget, including in December when the right-leaning government of Takaichi approved a record nine trillion yen in defence spending for the upcoming fiscal year.

At the top of his meeting with Koizumi, Hegseth praised Japan for this effort, calling it "hard-nosed realism; practical, common-sense approach that puts both of our vital national interests together", according to the US Department of War, recently re-branded from the Department of Defence.

Their meeting was preceded by a joint morning workout session at a military gym.

"The American military-style training was very tough," Koizumi wrote on X.

"But I did my best to labour my way through it, telling myself: 'this is all for the sake of strengthening the Japan-US alliance.'"

RelatedTRT World - Trump approves first missile batch for Japan’s F-35 jets, vows to strengthen US military power
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Macron urges Europe to use 'Greenland moment' to push reforms, brace for more clashes with US