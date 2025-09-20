US President Donald Trump privately fumed at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Israel attacked Doha earlier this month, according to The Wall Street Journal.
While Trump has strongly supported Israel's genocidal war in Gaza, he was angered that Netanyahu authorised the attacks on US ally Qatar without prior consultation, WSJ said.
Doha claims the US had prior knowledge of the attack, that left six people dead, only alerting them during its occurrence.
Sources told WSJ that Trump flew into a rage upon receiving news of the attack, telling close aides, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio: "Netanyahu is f***ing me."
Trump later said publicly that he was "not happy" with the attacks and argued that it "does not advance Israel or America’s goals."
He is said to have called Netanyahu following the attacks to ask whether they had succeeded and expressed frustration when told they had not.
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani condemned the attacks.
"The time has come for the international community to stop using double standards and to punish Israel for all the crimes it has committed," he said.
Before Rubio's state visit to Israel, Trump had urged the Israeli leadership to act cautiously.
"They have to do something about Hamas, but Qatar has been a great ally to the United States," he said.
US support for Israel
Analysts noted that Netanyahu has increasingly pursued a unilateral approach despite Washington's concerns.
"I'm mystified and so are many other Israelis," Itamar Rabinovich, a former Israeli ambassador to the US, told WSJ.
"The only thing that's really working for [Netanyahu] is Trump's support."
Damian Murphy, a former senior Senate staffer, told WSJ that Netanyahu appeared to be taking an "ask forgiveness, not permission" approach.
The Israeli army has pursued a genocide against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, rejecting international demands for a ceasefire.
The victims do not include some 11,000 Palestinians feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes.
Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.
Washington allocates $3.8 billion in annual military funding to its long-standing ally Israel.
Since October 2023, the US has spent more than $22 billion supporting Israel's genocide in Gaza and war in neighbouring countries.
The Trump administration has already approved about $12 billion in major military support to Israel this year. Most recently, the US in June approved a half-billion-dollar arms sale to Israel to resupply its military with bomb guidance kits for precision.