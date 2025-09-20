US President Donald Trump privately fumed at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Israel attacked Doha earlier this month, according to The Wall Street Journal.

While Trump has strongly supported Israel's genocidal war in Gaza, he was angered that Netanyahu authorised the attacks on US ally Qatar without prior consultation, WSJ said.

Doha claims the US had prior knowledge of the attack, that left six people dead, only alerting them during its occurrence.

Sources told WSJ that Trump flew into a rage upon receiving news of the attack, telling close aides, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio: "Netanyahu is f***ing me."

Trump later said publicly that he was "not happy" with the attacks and argued that it "does not advance Israel or America’s goals."

He is said to have called Netanyahu following the attacks to ask whether they had succeeded and expressed frustration when told they had not.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani condemned the attacks.

"The time has come for the international community to stop using double standards and to punish Israel for all the crimes it has committed," he said.

Before Rubio's state visit to Israel, Trump had urged the Israeli leadership to act cautiously.

"They have to do something about Hamas, but Qatar has been a great ally to the United States," he said.

US support for Israel

Analysts noted that Netanyahu has increasingly pursued a unilateral approach despite Washington's concerns.