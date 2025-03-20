An amalgam of several civil liberties groups in US has filed a "friend of the court" brief in a New Jersey court, rebuking the Trump administration's attempt to deport Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate, for his protected speech and pro-Palestine activism.

US attempt to deport "Mr. Khalil violates the First Amendment and betrays more than two centuries of American commitment to free and open expression. The Court should grant Mr. Khalil's requested relief," said the brief filed on Thursday by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression [or FIRE], National Coalition Against Censorship, the Rutherford Institute, PEN America, and the First Amendment Lawyers Association.

"Make no mistake about it. This case is about the Constitution of the United States and the panoply of protections that document provides to the citizens of this country and those non-citizens who are here legally and, thus, here as our guests."

The "friend of the court" brief [or amicus curiae] is a submission to a court by an outsider, providing legal arguments and recommendations to aid the court's decision-making.

The brief argued that the Trump administration's attempt to deport Khalil, who has not been charged with any crime, "constitutes textbook viewpoint discrimination and retaliation in violation of the First Amendment."

"Khalil's arrest, which President Donald Trump heralded as the 'first of many to come,' is an affront to the First Amendment and the cherished American principle that the government may not punish people based on their opinions," Conor Fitzpatrick, FIRE supervising senior attorney, said.

Earlier this month the Trump administration arrested and sought to deport Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil over his participation in pro-Palestine protests. Khalil is challenging his detention in court.

Trump, without evidence, has accused Khalil of supporting Hamas resistance group in Palestine. Khalil's legal team says he has no links to the group that the US designates as a "foreign terrorist organisation."

Trump has alleged pro-Palestine protesters are anti-Semitic. Pro-Palestinian advocates, including many Jewish groups, say that their criticism of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza and their their support for Palestinian rights is wrongly conflated with anti-Semitism by US government and Israel.

Related TRT Global - China seeks fair treatment for its students as US targets non-citizens over Gaza genocide protests

Past judgements of top court

Citing Supreme Court's past judgements, FIRE said in a statement that "The Supreme Court held in 1945 that non-citizens are entitled to full First Amendment protections. And those protections cover unpopular expression, especially when that expression is political speech.

It added, "The Supreme Court held in its landmark Texas v. Johnson decision that 'if there is a bedrock principle underlying the First Amendment, it is that the government may not prohibit the expression of an idea simply because society finds the idea itself offensive'".

The cilvil liberty group said the Trump administration is relying on a rarely used Cold War-era statute that empowers the secretary of state to deport a lawfully present non-citizen if the secretary determines their "presence or activities" has a "potentially serious" effect on US foreign policy.

FIRE said it disagrees with the administration claims that authority extends even to deporting green card holders for protected speech.

"The statute is unconstitutionally vague and gives the secretary of state unfettered discretion to deport lawful permanent residents without giving them notice of what conduct triggers expulsion. Not only it is a Cold War-era statute, but the sweeping authority the administration claims it confers "places free expression in mortal peril," the brief argued.

"No one in the United States of America should fear a midnight knock on their door because they voiced an opinion the government doesn't like," Fitzpatrick said. "Accepting Secretary Rubio's position would irreparably damage free expression in the United States."