Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday that she had scheduled this year's general election for March 24.

"Whether I will continue to be your prime minister depends on how strong a mandate you give the Social Democrats in the parliamentary election to be held on March 24, 2026," she added.

Under the Danish system, Frederiksen had to call an election sometime before October 31, four years after the last election.

She took the opportunity to present the outlines of her election platform.

She said Denmark must continue to rearm and help protect Europe from Russia.