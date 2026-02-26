WORLD
Denmark to hold early general elections next month
Under the Danish system, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had to call an election sometime before October 31, four years after the last election.
11 hours ago

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday that she had scheduled this year's general election for March 24.

"Whether I will continue to be your prime minister depends on how strong a mandate you give the Social Democrats in the parliamentary election to be held on March 24, 2026," she added.

Under the Danish system, Frederiksen had to call an election sometime before October 31, four years after the last election.

She took the opportunity to present the outlines of her election platform.

She said Denmark must continue to rearm and help protect Europe from Russia.

"Security policy is and will remain the very foundation of Danish politics for many, many years to come," Frederiksen said.

Over the next four years, Denmark will have to "stand on our own feet", she declared, adding that relations with the United States would have to be redefined.

Denmark's relationship with the United States, which Denmark considers its closest ally, has been strained over US President Donald Trump's desire to acquire Greenland.

Denmark and Greenland are currently holding talks with the United States about the future of the autonomous Arctic territory, which Trump has argued is crucial for US "national security".

SOURCE:AFP
