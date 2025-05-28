Today marks the 600th day of Israel’s war in Gaza. The ongoing assault continues to kill scores of Palestinians daily, including children, as humanitarian aid is tightly restricted. Starving civilians, babies and the elderly among them, face desperate conditions in the besieged enclave.

Last week, in a rare back down, the Netanyahu government allowed a small shipment of American aid into Gaza reportedly under pressure from the Trump administration. In a recent statement, Hamas announced that it has reached a deal with US envoy Steve Witkoff on ending the Gaza war.

Trump, frustrated by the Gaza war and distressed by images of suffering Palestinian children, has instructed aides including Witkoff to urge Netanyahu to end it, according to Axios .

Signs of growing exasperation with Israel’s war are also emerging among its Western allies. In a recent joint statement , the UK, France and Canada found Israeli aim of controlling the whole Gaza “wholly disproportionate”. The UK, once the colonial ruler of Palestine, even suspended trade talks with Israel in protest over its continued military assaults.

Germany’s newly elected Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, issued a sharp rebuke: “What the Israeli Army is doing in the Gaza Strip right now—I honestly don’t understand what the goal is in causing such suffering to the civilian population.”

Unlike old times, Washington stayed silent on the critiques. Trump skipped Israel, much to Netanyahu’s dismay, during his highlighted Middle East tour. Tel Aviv has been a popular stop for many previous American presidents. Trump’s omission was widely interpreted as a deliberate diplomatic snub .

Could this convergence of Western pressure and Trump’s apparent annoyance finally bring an end to the bloodshed?

Can Trump stop bloodshed?

Like Trump and Western leaders, the Israeli public has also appeared to be increasingly tired of Netanyahu’s Gaza war as recent polls show that at least 70 percent of Israelis support an end to the war in Gaza. In a recent Haaretz article, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert condemned Netanyahu’s Gaza actions as “war crimes”.

“Trump can make a huge difference if he chooses to use his political capital to enforce on Israel the end of the destruction of Gaza, and to launch a political process with the willing Arab Sunni states, the European powers, a new Palestinian political leadership, and Israel,” says Omer Bartov, an Israeli-born historian and professor of genocide studies at Brown University.

Bartov, who served in the Israeli army during the Yom Kippur War of 1973, has long been a critic of the Netanyahu government and its policies across occupied Palestinian lands, warning that the Zionist project can “ implode ” if it continues in its current form in the next two or three decades.

“Forceful action by Trump of the kind that Biden avoided—thereby perpetuating Israel’s annihilatory campaign in Gaza—would either compel Netanyahu to cooperate or will lead to the fall of his extremist and corrupt government and open the path to a new future for Israel as well,” Bartov tells TRT World.

Some recent US diplomatic gestures point to a recalibration in Washington’s Middle East policy. These include a tentative understanding with Yemen’s Houthi rebels, an Iranian ally and enemy of Israel, renewed talks with Tehran over its nuclear program, and even direct contact with Hamas. These moves suggest that Netanyahu may be losing favour in the political circles of Washington.