Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sissi has said that Arab leaders have endorsed Egypt's postwar plan for Gaza that would allow its roughly two million Palestinians to remain in the territory.

Meeting in Cairo on Tuesday, the leaders endorsed a counterproposal to US President Donald Trump’s plan to depopulate the territory and redevelop it as a beach destination.

Speaking at the summit, Syrian President Ahmad Alsharaa condemned the calls for the forced displacement of Palestinians from their homelands, calling them a "disgrace to humanity" and a "test" for the entire Arabs.

“The call for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from their land is a disgrace to humanity,” Alsharaa said.

He warned that such calls are "not only a threat to the Palestinian people but to the entire Arab nation."

The threat of displacement of Gaza’s people is “not just a humanitarian issue; it is a test of our commitment as Arabs to our vital cause,” he added.

He emphasised that "the uprooting of the Palestinian people from their land cannot be accepted," asserting that "the time has come for all Arabs to stand together against these schemes."