WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt's postwar plan
Syrian President Ahmad Alsharaa also condemned forced displacement, calling it a "disgrace to humanity" and a test for the Arab world.
00:00
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt's postwar plan
The threat of displacement of Gaza’s people is “not just a humanitarian issue; it is a test of our commitment as Arabs to our vital cause,” al-Sharaa added. / AA Archive
March 4, 2025

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sissi has said that Arab leaders have endorsed Egypt's postwar plan for Gaza that would allow its roughly two million Palestinians to remain in the territory.

Meeting in Cairo on Tuesday, the leaders endorsed a counterproposal to US President Donald Trump’s plan to depopulate the territory and redevelop it as a beach destination.

Speaking at the summit, Syrian President Ahmad Alsharaa condemned the calls for the forced displacement of Palestinians from their homelands, calling them a "disgrace to humanity" and a "test" for the entire Arabs.

“The call for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from their land is a disgrace to humanity,” Alsharaa said.

He warned that such calls are "not only a threat to the Palestinian people but to the entire Arab nation."

The threat of displacement of Gaza’s people is “not just a humanitarian issue; it is a test of our commitment as Arabs to our vital cause,” he added.

He emphasised that "the uprooting of the Palestinian people from their land cannot be accepted," asserting that "the time has come for all Arabs to stand together against these schemes."

RECOMMENDED

Need for ‘political framework’

At the summit, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the need for a clear political framework to rebuild Gaza.

There is a need for a clear political framework for Gaza's recovery, reconstruction and stability based on international legal principles, said the UN chief.

“Gaza must remain an integral part of a future Palestinian state,” Guterres declared, emphasising that “a sustainable future for Gaza must be built on security, stability, and the inalienable rights of its people.”

He urged an immediate de-escalation and insisted that humanitarian aid access to Gaza is a fundamental right that “is not subject to negotiation.”

Guterres hailed the emergency summit as a critical step in the international community’s responsibility to end the war, alleviate human suffering and secure a lasting peace.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43
NATO launches 'Arctic Sentry' to boost presence in High North