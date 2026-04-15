Bosnian Serb war criminal Ratko Mladic, serving a life sentence in The Hague, reportedly suffered a minor stroke and is in declining health, his son told Bosnian Serb public television.

On Wednesday, his son Darko Mladic told RTRS television that he had received initial information on his father's health on Friday, when contacted by an UN-authorised doctor.

"She briefly explained that they believe it was a silent (minor) stroke, that he had been taken to a civilian hospital, and returned (to prison) after scans and examinations," he said.

According to Darko Mladic, his father's condition is worsening on a daily basis.

"The situation is very serious."

We are still awaiting the medical documentation from The Hague so that Serbian doctors can review what happened, Darko Mladic said.

The family hopes the 81-year-old might be allowed to receive treatment in Serbia, his son added.