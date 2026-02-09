UN special rapporteur for the promotion and protection of human rights, Ben Saul, has challenged Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s claim that Beersheba was linked to Israel in 1917, saying the town was part of the Ottoman Empire at the time and later allocated to a Palestinian state under a UN plan.

“The history that connects our nations, Australia and Israel, is a history of ANZACs liberating Beersheba and of offering refuge to survivors of the Shoah,” Herzog said on Monday in Sydney at the start of a five-day visit to Australia, which has drawn thousands of protesters demanding accountability over genocide in Gaza.

ANZAC refers to the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps, which fought under the British Empire in World War I against the Central Powers, notably the Ottoman Empire.

“Today the Israeli president falsified history," Saul, the UN special rapporteur on human rights and counter-terrorism, said on the US social media company X.

He said, “In 1917, Beersheba was an Arab town in the Ottoman Empire. Later, the UN partition plan for British Palestine allocated it to a Palestinian state. Israel took it anyway, then depopulated the Palestinians."

Herzog was addressing a crowd at Sydney's International Convention Centre, saying that the ties between Canberra and Tel Aviv "are bound by this history, by decades of close friendship, by this outstanding Jewish community," according to the daily Sydney Morning Herald.

Ahead of the visit, Saul said it was unwise for Canberra to invite Herzog, alleging that the Israeli leader had incited genocide, violence and hatred against Palestinians.