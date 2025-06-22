Bahrain

Home to the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, whose area of responsibility includes the Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean.

Qatar

The 24-hectare Al Udeid Air Base, in the desert outside the capital Doha, is the forward headquarters for US Central Command, which directs US military operations in a huge swathe of territory stretching from Egypt in the west to Kazakhstan in the east.

The Middle East's largest U.S. base houses around 10,000 troops.

Kuwait

Several sprawling military installations include Camp Arifjan, the forward headquarters of US Army Central and the Ali Al Salem Air Base, roughly 40 kilometers from the Iraqi border and known as "The Rock" for its isolated, rugged environment.

Camp Buehring was established during the 2003 Iraq War and is a staging post for US Army units deploying into Iraq and Syria, according to the U.S. Army website.

United Arab Emirates

The Al Dhafra Air Base, situated south of UAE capital Abu Dhabi and shared with the UAE Air Force, is a critical US Air Force hub that has supported key missions against Daesh, as well as reconnaissance deployments across the region, according to the US Air Force Central Command.

Dubai's Jebel Ali Port, while not a formal military base, is the US Navy's largest port of call in the Middle East that regularly hosts US aircraft carriers and other vessels.