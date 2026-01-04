Myanmar's junta said on Sunday it would release more than 6,000 prisoners as part of an annual amnesty to mark the country's independence day.

The military has arrested thousands of protesters and activists since its February 2021 coup that ended Myanmar's brief democratic experiment and plunged the nation into civil war.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has pardoned 6,134 imprisoned Myanmar nationals, the National Defence and Security Council said in a statement.

Fifty-two foreign prisoners were also to be released and deported, it said in a separate statement.

The yearly prisoner amnesty "on humanitarian and compassionate grounds", according to the national security council, comes as the country marks 78 years of independence from British colonial rule.

Hundreds of people were waiting for the release of their family members outside Yangon's Insein prison on Sunday, holding papers with names of prisoners on them, an AFP journalist said.

"I am waiting for my dad to be released. He was arrested and imprisoned for doing politics," said one man outside the prison, which is notorious for alleged brutal rights abuses.

"His sentence is about to end. I hope he will be released as soon as possible," said the man, who declined to be named due to security concerns.

Decisive lead

Myanmar's junta opened voting in a phased, month-long election a week ago, with its leaders pledging the poll would bring democracy.

However, rights advocates and Western diplomats have condemned it as a sham and a rebranding of martial rule.