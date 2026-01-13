The tariff threat comes as Iran faces its biggest wave of anti-government protests in years, initially sparked by economic hardship before evolving into calls for the fall of the clerical leadership. A US-based rights group, HRANA, said it had verified the deaths of at least 648 people since the protests began, including demonstrators and security personnel.

Trump said on Monday that any country doing business with Iran would face a 25 percent tariff on all trade with the United States, announcing the move in a post on Truth Social.

There was no official documentation of the policy on the White House website, and it remained unclear under what legal authority the tariffs would be imposed or whether they would apply to all of Iran’s trading partners. The White House did not respond to requests for comment.

Iran has been under heavy US sanctions for years, but continues to trade with several countries, including China, the United Arab Emirates and India, which are among its top export destinations. Tariffs are paid by US importers of goods from targeted countries.