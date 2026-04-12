Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Sunday of violating a Kremlin-declared Easter ceasefire that took effect less than 24 hours earlier.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday declared a 32-hour ceasefire over the Orthodox Easter weekend, ordering Russian forces to halt hostilities from 4 p.m. on Saturday until the end of Sunday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to abide by the ceasefire, but warned there would be a swift military response to any violations.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in a statement on Sunday that it had recorded 2,299 ceasefire violations by 7 a.m. local time, including assaults, shelling and small drone launches.

It said that the use of long-range drones, missiles, or guided bombs had not been reported.

A Ukrainian military officer told The Associated Press on Saturday that Russian forces had continued to attack their positions.