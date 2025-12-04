The Trump administration has reduced the maximum validity period for work permits issued to refugees, asylum seekers and other migrants, cutting the authorisation to 18 months from five years as part of its escalating immigration crackdown.

The decision came two days after the administration halted immigration applications for citizens from 19 countries already subject to travel restrictions.

It also followed last week’s shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, an incident allegedly carried out by an Afghan man who arrived in the United States through a resettlement programme after the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Joseph Edlow, director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), cited the 26 November attack as justification for the policy shift.

"Reducing the maximum validity period for employment authorisation will ensure that those seeking to work in the United States do not threaten public safety or promote harmful anti-American ideologies," Edlow said in a statement.

"After the attack on National Guard service members in our nation’s capital by an alien who was admitted into this country by the previous administration, it’s even more clear that USCIS must conduct frequent vetting of aliens," he added.

According to USCIS, the shortened work permit validity will apply to migrants admitted as refugees, individuals granted asylum, and those whose deportation has been put on hold.