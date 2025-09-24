The FBI is investigating the shooting at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility as targeted violence, after anti-ICE messages were found near the suspected gunman.

"The FBI is investigating this incident as an act of targeted violence," Special Agent Joseph Rothrock, head of the Dallas Field Office, told reporters.

He said bullets recovered near the suspect contained anti-ICE messages.

Sources identified the shooter as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, according to local broadcaster WFAA.

Police responded to the ICE detention facility near Interstate 35E.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the individual fired "indiscriminately at the ICE building, including at a van in the sallyport where the victims were shot."

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said officers found four people shot, with two deceased, including the shooter.

"The DPD quickly was able to locate the shooter, who was deceased," he said.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed on X that "the shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound."