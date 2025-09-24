US
2 min read
FBI probes Dallas ICE office shooting as targeted violence
Officials say anti-ICE messages found near suspected gunman, at least two dead including shooter.
FBI probes Dallas ICE office shooting as targeted violence
DHS: A person fired "indiscriminately at the ICE building, including at a van in the sallyport where the victims were shot." / AP
September 24, 2025

The FBI is investigating the shooting at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility as targeted violence, after anti-ICE messages were found near the suspected gunman.

"The FBI is investigating this incident as an act of targeted violence," Special Agent Joseph Rothrock, head of the Dallas Field Office, told reporters.

He said bullets recovered near the suspect contained anti-ICE messages.

Sources identified the shooter as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, according to local broadcaster WFAA.

Police responded to the ICE detention facility near Interstate 35E.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the individual fired "indiscriminately at the ICE building, including at a van in the sallyport where the victims were shot."

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said officers found four people shot, with two deceased, including the shooter.

"The DPD quickly was able to locate the shooter, who was deceased," he said.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed on X that "the shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

RECOMMENDED

Earlier, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News there were three known fatalities, believed to be detainees rather than law enforcement officers.

Several others were critically injured. Rothrock confirmed that "no members of law enforcement were hurt during this attack."

Dallas Police said the suspect opened fire from an adjacent building, according to a preliminary investigation.

"This is an active investigation. There’s still a lot of unanswered questions," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said.

The shooting comes amid intensified ICE operations under US President Donald Trump’s administration.

DHS said Tuesday that more than 2 million undocumented immigrants have left the US since January 20, including about 1.6 million voluntary departures and over 400,000 deportations.

ICE operations target both undocumented migrants and individuals with criminal records.

Immigration advocates, however, say Trump pledged to focus on criminals and gang members but instead has targeted longtime residents without legal status, including many with families and jobs.

They also accuse ICE of unlawful detentions carried out by masked agents who refused to provide identification.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates