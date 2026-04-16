US President Donald Trump has said that Israeli and Lebanese leaders had agreed to begin a 10-day ceasefire at 2100 GMT.

The Republican president said in a post on Truth Social that he held "excellent conversations" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

"These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST," he wrote.

He said he has directed US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine to work with the two countries to achieve lasting peace.

His announcement came after Haaretz newspaper reported earlier that the Israeli army is preparing to announce a ceasefire in Lebanon on Thursday.

The Israeli daily said the truce is expected to take effect between 7 pm (1600GMT) and midnight local time (2100GMT).

According to the report, Israeli military officials said preparations are under way for a halt in hostilities later Thursday, with senior commanders instructed to ready forces currently deployed in southern Lebanon for a potential truce.