President Donald Trump has said the United States was in talks with a "more reasonable regime" to end the war with Iran, but repeated his warning to Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz or risk US attacks on its oil wells and power plants.

"Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately 'Open for Business,' we will conclude our lovely 'stay' in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island," Trump wrote in a social media post on Monday.

Trump also threatened to attack the desalination plants that supply clean water in Iran.

The US president said last week he would pause attacks on Iran's energy plants for 10 days, which would be until April 6.