Miguel Uribe Turbay, a Colombian senator and presidential candidate, died more than two months after being shot during a campaign rally in western Bogota, his family said.

"I ask God to show me the way to learn to live without you," his wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, wrote on social media on Monday. "Rest in peace, love of my life, I will take care of our children."

The 39-year-old right-wing presidential hopeful was shot twice in the head and once in the left leg while addressing supporters in Modelia, a neighbourhood in the capital, Bogota.

He underwent two surgeries on the night of the attack at Santa Fe Hospital and has been hospitalised since.

Despite signs of progress in recent weeks, his doctors on Saturday announced he had suffered a new brain haemorrhage.