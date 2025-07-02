Saudi Arabia and Indonesia have signed investment agreements and memorandums of understanding valued at around $27 billion during an official visit to the Kingdom by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, according to a joint statement issued Wednesday by the Saudi Press Agency.

The deals, signed between private-sector entities from both countries, span several sectors, including clean energy, petrochemical industries and aviation fuel services.

Collaboration on regional issues

In their joint statement, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia also reaffirmed their support for the Palestinian cause and expressed concern over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Both countries condemned Israel's use of starvation and blockades against civilians, rejected any forced displacement of Palestinians, and reiterated their backing for a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.