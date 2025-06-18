Türkiye’s fifth-generation fighter jet, KAAN, has earned major validation for the country’s technological ambition and strategic credibility through a landmark export deal.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently announced that 48 KAAN jets would be sold to Indonesia , marking not only a historic agreement but also a turning point in Türkiye’s defence trajectory.

The agreement represents a growing international confidence in Türkiye’s capacity to deliver advanced, battle-ready technologies.

“Within the framework of our agreement with our friend and brother Indonesia, 48 KAAN jets will be produced in Türkiye and exported,” President Erdogan shared via his official social media account.

“We will also benefit from Indonesia’s local industrial capabilities during production.”

The deal, which followed a series of high-level diplomatic visits between the two countries, marks a major shift in how Turkish defence products are perceived: not just as affordable alternatives, but as dependable, cutting-edge assets.

“This agreement reveals the strength of our domestic defence industry,” the president said.

“I congratulate all institutions involved, especially our Defense Industry Agency and TUSAS, for their roles in securing this historic deal. I hope this partnership brings prosperity to both nations, and I extend my sincere gratitude to President Subianto (of Indonesia) for his leadership and vision.”

A fighter jet the world demands

KAAN embodies the peak of Turkish aerospace engineering as a fifth-generation multirole combat aircraft.

It stands out as a next-generation platform with its advanced manoeuvrability, low radar signature and artificial intelligence-driven avionics.

Engineered for superior performance in both air-to-air and air-to-ground operations, KAAN reflects Türkiye’s strategic pursuit of self-reliance in defence technologies.

At the heart of KAAN’s success story is Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) . The firm’s CEO, Mehmet Demiroglu, explains how the aircraft’s structured development and performance roadmap have fueled growing demand.

“The KAAN project is proceeding according to plan,” Demiroglu tells TRT World.

“Our second prototype is expected to fly by the end of 2025 or early 2026, followed by a third shortly after. Our goal is to have at least two — ideally three — KAAN jets flying simultaneously in 2025.”

Full-scale deliveries to the Turkish Air Force, the general manager says, are scheduled to begin by late 2028 or early 2029.

TUSAS expects to produce 500 units by 2034, a target that reflects both international demand and institutional confidence in the platform’s future. “KAAN is the crown jewel of a national transformation in aerospace engineering,” Demiroglu says.

Speaking about his company’s roadmap, he says TUSAS is entering new markets with a goal of increasing its revenue from approximately $3 billion last year to $4.3 billion in 2025.

The company, which has grown to nearly 16,000 employees, now operates in the United States, Europe, and across Asia.

“We work closely with global aerospace leaders such as Boeing, Airbus, and Spirit Aerosystems, supported by over 400 advanced manufacturing systems,” Demiroglu adds.