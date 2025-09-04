TÜRKİYE
Türkiye renews pledge to spearhead peace efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war
"Diplomacy and dialogue between parties must be prioritised," says Turkish vice president after virtually attending the Coalition of the Willing leaders' summit.
Türkiye, as a country friendly with both Russia and Ukraine, has taken an active role in efforts to end the war, which began in February 2022. / AA
September 4, 2025

Türkiye has reiterated its readiness to take the lead in every area to ensure lasting peace in the Russia-Ukraine war, the country’s vice president said following a coalition of the willing summit.

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Cevdet Yilmaz said on Wednesday that he attended the fifth Leaders Summit of the Coalition of the Willing online, in which he had previously participated four times on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“During the meeting, hosted in hybrid format by French President Emmanuel Macron, diplomatic efforts for achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine following the initiative taken by US President (Donald) Trump were discussed,” said Yilmaz.

“Türkiye reiterates once again that we are ready to take a leading role in every field to ensure lasting peace, and that diplomacy and dialogue between the parties must be prioritised. Until a just and lasting peace is established, we will continue to contribute to the diplomatic process with all our means,” he added.

The statement came in the wake of last month’s Alaska summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with efforts to reach a ceasefire as well as organise a summit with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy still moving forward.

Türkiye, as a country friendly with both Russia and Ukraine, has taken a unique and active role in efforts to end the war, which began in February 2022.

SOURCE:AA
