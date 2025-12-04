The European Union on Wednesday issued updated guidelines for assessing asylum claims by Syrian nationals, reflecting the shifting situation in Syria a year after the fall of Bashar al Assad regime.

The changes could affect the outcomes of applications from roughly 110,000 Syrians still awaiting a decision at the end of September.

According to the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA), political opponents of Assad and those evading military service “are no longer at risk of persecution.”

While decisions on asylum applications are made at a national level, the agency's guidance is used to inform the 27 EU member states, as well as Norway and Switzerland.

The goal is to create greater coherence between the 29 nations granting international protection, according to the agency.

Decline in applications

The EUAA said asylum claims from Syrians have fallen sharply since Assad’s ouster.

The number of Syrians went down from 16,000 in October 2024, before the fall of Assad, to 3,500 in September 2025.