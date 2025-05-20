TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Erdogan to attend Turkic States Summit in Hungary focused on East-West dialogue
Erdogan heads to Budapest for a key summit of Turkic leaders focused on boosting unity and cooperation, as the Organization of Turkic States looks to deepen ties between East and West.
Erdogan to attend Turkic States Summit in Hungary focused on East-West dialogue
The Organization of Turkic States includes Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan as full members. Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus hold observer status. (Photo: AA Archive) / AA
May 20, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Budapest on Wednesday to participate in the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), an event aimed at reinforcing cooperation among Turkic nations, Türkiye’s Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun announced.

The summit, which will convene under the theme “Meeting Point of East and West”, is scheduled to take place from May 20 to 21, 2025, in the Hungarian capital.

Leaders are expected to review progress on strengthening the institutional framework of the OTS and to adopt key decisions, including the Budapest Declaration.

President Erdogan is also set to attend the Council of Heads of State meeting held on the sidelines of the summit.

RelatedErdogan urges Turkic world to unite, support for a just solution on Cyprus
RECOMMENDED

The Organization of Turkic States

Altun said on Tuesday that Erdogan will hold bilateral discussions with several attending leaders, underlining Türkiye’s commitment to deepening ties within the Turkic world.

The Organization of Turkic States includes Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan as full members. Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus hold observer status.

Hungary’s hosting of this summit reflects growing regional interest in bridging Eastern and Western spheres of influence through Turkic cooperation.

The gathering comes at a time of increasing regional and geopolitical complexity, offering member and observer states an opportunity to reaffirm unity and shared goals rooted in cultural, historical, and strategic ties.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark