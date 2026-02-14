Excitement is hitting fever pitch in Colombo and across South Asia after Pakistan decided to play against India in the T20 World Cup, reigniting the most lucrative match in cricket.

The hottest tickets in world cricket were hard to come by, despite Sunday evening's game in the Sri Lankan capital only being confirmed late on Monday.

The 35,000-capacity R.Premadasa Stadium was sold out, sources told AFP news agency, with tickets going for at least four times face value on the black market.

Prices of flights and hotel bookings to Colombo, Sri Lanka, have soared, with the cost of a room climbing as high as $660 a night from a typical price tag of about $100-$150 per night, multiple booking sites showed.

Flights from Chennai, which is about one and a half hours away, have more than tripled to around $623 - $756 while flights from Delhi are up more than 50 percent to roughly $666.



Nalin Jayasundera, President of Sri Lanka Inbound Tour Operators (SLAITO) said hotels were booked out. "Most fans are coming on all-inclusive packages that could be $1,500-$2000 or even higher depending on ticket, hotel, and flight prices," Jayasundera said.

Buddhika Hewawasam, chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority, told Reuters news agency that in the first 10 days of February, roughly 20 percent of the 100,000 visitors to Sri Lanka were there for the India-Pakistan cricket match.

Hundreds of millions more will watch the match, which has given the tournament a shot in the arm, on television in India, Pakistan and beyond.

Kashmir tensions

Emotions are expected to be high as every ball and shot is cheered or jeered in this high-stakes showdown between the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours, whose rivalry remains rooted in the 1947 partition of British India, subsequent wars, including those in 1947, 1965, 1971, and 1999, and ongoing disputes over Kashmir.

Both teams have two wins out of two in Group A, meaning the winner should be assured of a place in the Super Eights round.

The two bitter rivals only meet in global or regional tournaments these days and only on neutral territory.

It has been more than 18 years since India and Pakistan last met in a Test match, and 13 years since either side crossed the border to play a bilateral series.

They met three times in the T20 Asian Cup in Dubai last September, with India triumphant each time, including the final.

The TV audience for Sunday's clash has been tipped to break all records.

Wild estimates of a billion-plus watching are often bandied about for India v Pakistan games.

However, according to verifiable figures from the International Cricket Council (ICC), the most-watched match was the 2011 50-over World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka in Mumbai, which had 558 million unique viewers.

India's win over Pakistan in the semi-final of that tournament is second, with 495 million.