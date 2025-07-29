WORLD
Ukraine to recruit elderly citizens for Russia war front
The law applies only to volunteers; it does not authorise compulsory enlistment for this age group.
July 29, 2025

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed into law a draft bill, officially allowing Ukrainian citizens aged 60 and over to serve in the military on a voluntary contractual basis during martial law.

According to Kyiv Post, the legislation passed by Parliament on July 16 was returned on Tuesday with the president’s signature, completing its approval process.

The measure amends Ukraine’s Law “On Military Duty and Military Service,” expanding eligibility to include citizens aged 60 and older, provided they meet specific criteria.

The law applies only to volunteers; it does not authorise compulsory enlistment for this age group.

To serve, individuals must be deemed medically fit by a military medical commission and provide written consent from a unit commander.

There is no upper age limit for volunteers under this provision.

Once accepted, recruits will be subject to a two-month probationary period, during which their suitability for service is closely evaluated.

If martial law is lifted, contracts are automatically terminated, and servicemen will be formally discharged.

Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in a deadly war since 2022, and peace efforts have yielded little apart from occasional prisoner exchanges.

